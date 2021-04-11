Canada – Seizure of unauthorized items at Beaver Creek Institution

Kingston, Ontario – Correctional Service Canada

Between April 5-6, 2021, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, several packages containing unauthorized items were seized on the perimeter of Beaver Creek Institution, a multi-level security facility.



The items seized included tobacco and cell phones. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $28,000.



The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is heightening measures to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

Mike Shrider

A/Regional Communications Manager

Regional Headquarters

613-530-6941