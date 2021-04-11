BTI Expands Laboratory Relocation Division

Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI), a Mayflower Van Lines agent specializing in commercial and residential moves, recently expanded its laboratory relocation division. The new division features enhanced packing, storing and transport services available for laboratory moves originating in the continental United States.

“Lab relocation is a specialty for many reasons that go far beyond moving expensive equipment and sometime sensitive and perishable items,” said George Rohlfing, owner of the family-owned and operated Brookline Transportation, Inc. “A large part of that is that there are so many different types of labs, particularly in the northeast where we are based.”

BTI is based just south of Boston in the town of Hanover, Mass.

Among the types of labs that BTI has or can relocate include: research; life science; food service; water testing; coating; butterfly lab; ocean research labs; planetary sciences; virology labs; hearing labs; shock compression lab; coatings/wet and dry labs; fermentation; labs; magnet labs; chemical labs; pharmaceutical labs; and petroleum R&D labs.

“Just as these labs do different things, the needs in relocating these facilities are equally diverse,” said Rohlfing. “We have recently expanded our lab relocation team to better serve the variety of labs needing our moving services.”

BTI offers a number of services to address the specific intricacies of lab moves. That includes customized containers to match the size and delicacy of a particular piece of equipment. That customization can also take into consideration the temperature requirements of the equipment being shipped.

“Many lab managers require a certain temperature be sustained during the move. This is true for a lot of the expensive equipment that must be transported as well as moves that include lab samples and frozen specimens and cell lines,” said Rohlfing. “Through prior planning with our lab relocation specialists, we can determine all these types of details from the size and dimensions of the shipping containers, temperature of the moving trucks, air freight, trucking requirements and storage facilities should we need more than a few days to complete the move.”

Said Rohlfing, “Part of that moving plan includes the development of a contingency plan should something go awry—e.g., back-up power source for the trucks should there be an issue to ensure desired temperatures.”

In addition to the planning and actual move, BTI lab relocation services include coordination with facilities and IT staff at both origin and destination to ensure a smooth transition for the lab to reopen ASAP at the new location. Additionally, BTI’s lab relocation division can offer storage options on both ends of a move should the facility need time to assimilate the new lab into the building.

For complete information on BTI’s lab relocation services, please visit https://www.usamover.com/workplace/lab-science-equipment-moves/ or call 800-766-7724.

About Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI):

Since its founding in 1943, BTI has coordinated and executed thousands of commercial and residential moves throughout the greater Boston area to Cape Cod. A Mayflower franchise, BTI has the capability to conduct international and cross country relocations.

BTI’s services include: Professional Packing; Special Crating; Storage, Loading & Unloading Services, Workplace services, and Automobile Moves. For more information on Brookline Transportation services, visit https://www.usamover.com/workplace/lab-science-equipment-moves/ or call (781) 561-1033 1-800-766-7724.