Vitcore Electronics Hub Social Media Marketing Courses To Recruit Talented Influencers

London, UK, 10th April, 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Vitcore Electronics Hub created an unique opportunity for Young Urban Professionals, who want to start a career in Marketing and Advertising of consumer electronics niched industry of eCommerce; this job includes public appeareances, contributing to eBooks, launching new products and software ideas, after a masterclass in social media marketing.

Must be a talented influencer, self-reliable, and have tones of trust in your communications experiences on social media, because you must create social media content, for our global marketing buyers. Visit Vitcore.net; you will help to grow our special hub events and brand awareness.

Vitcore Hub Advertising Influencer:

Build relationships and attract Investors on all social media channels. Inform and evaluate once a week our mission statement to all community members, with our Facebook live event monetisation tool. Implement our market researchs in Marketing and Advertising with other brands to improve our all known communications strategy. Be the Expert image of our Vitcore Electronics Hub and run our Facebook paid courses to at least 300 participants monthly. Conduct Market Researchs. Design Focus Groups and Surveys with our Advertising Executives for our clients. Learn to write sales propositions, articles and PR news for our social media growth and email newsletters.

Other things you must know about your suitability and payments:

Is a part-time job of 20 hours/ week with a pay of 350 euros/month.

We look for candidates who speak and write excellent in english language.

Must have on your social media profiles at least 50K followers, and to use it for promoting your new opportunity, courses and articles photos to your fans.

Must accept to become a voice in marketing and advertising of consumer electronics and of our Vitcore Electronics Hub.

You will earn commisions from advocating (promoting) our store products, Facebook paid live courses, and social media marketing services on your Instagram page. Prepare yourself to learn how to sell it.

Totally your earnings must rise over 500 euros/montly, and must continuely research new ways to improve it, and grow to 1000 euros/montly from Facebook paid live courses ticket sales.

We are experts in Marketing and Advertising of consumer electronics

You must become an expert too and help us to publish our Safari and Guerilla Literary Researchs to over 500k fans of consumer electronics annualy. We encourage hacker growing. We already have 100k fans waiting our content on our Mailgun newsletter.

We target worldwide markets. Our researchs will go to software engineers and product designers in order to launch new software ideas, and consumer electronics products. See my video presentation to understand how to build your own branding.

Check out the LinkedIn Post here.

Become consultants for global clients brands

We recruit you to be trained 1 to 1 with our communications specialist to achieve our goals. We want people which can say ”I am the best!” regarding social media marketing and content creation. Must co-host our online paid events from our Facebook page. Is important to have a good look.

Rules of participation at the interview

Submit a video of 30 seconds lenght to sell our Hub services (including you) to 1 nearest of your city: software engineering, product design company, advertising agency or big consumer electronics retailer.

Must be smart, attractive, playfull and friendly with your camera screen. Tips: read about framing a group result, framing competitors prices, why we can be util for our audience and when. Open our Facebook live event from our Facebook page @vitcore.electronics

Facebook Event Page Here.

Send your interview query to our business address: [email protected] to Alin-Stefan Stan communications specialist.

My LinkedIn profile address: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alin-stefan-stan/