Protege Research Launches Bespoke Market Research Services

Protege Research announces the launch of its business operations and services. Headquartered in London, UK, and offices in Dubai, UAE, Protege Research is strategically located to service its customers across EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions.

Protege Research is a global market research consultancy that provides full-service support when it comes to B2B, B2C, and strategy research. The firm offers specialised expertise to help businesses grow, improve efficiencies and understand their customers better with the power of data and analytics.

Speaking on the firm’s launch, Ali Syed, Founder, Protege Research said, “The motivation to start Protege Research was to offer extremely credible, high quality data to enterprises and agencies. Our unbridled focus on establishing and ensuring integrity of our services, processes, and approaches is matched only by our unwavering passion for data. Our B2B, B2C, and Strategic market research competencies are spread across a wide range of global industries, sectors, and verticals traversing over major global markets. We specialise in both quantitative and qualitative research across various methodologies to extract insights from our panels of subject-matter experts and business leaders, including much elusive C-Suite profiles. Powered with relevant technology stacks, our bespoke research services are created to help our clients unearth insights that take the guesswork out of critical business decisions and gain significant market advantage.”

The firm’s Research Solutions target a vast range of sectors, audiences, and geographies, focusing on accurate and efficient data collection and analytical practices. In addition, the firm’s core expertise includes specialised services such as Thought Leadership Research, and Business and Market Intelligence Insights, along with other bespoke research services.

Protege Research’s Express Insights service is one of the ways the firm seeks to stand out and offer unique value to customers. The Express Insights service has been designed as a dynamic research solution for businesses to generate quick and actionable insights within days instead of weeks. This includes including quick headline generation, along with insights to support business pitches and decisions when there are budget and time constraints.

Ali adds, “As a firm, we have a singular aim with regards to all clients – to bridge the knowledge gap between brand objectives and research outcomes by expanding the limits of our services from the ‘how’ to include the ‘what’ as well. Our research approach is, therefore, built on this tenet to ensure that our clients cut through the clutter of an otherwise noisy world.”

Protege Research’s various solutions also include a range of fieldwork services tailored to the clients’ needs and project goals and delivered by a global team of experts in qualitative, quantitative, and secondary research. The firm also offers various analytics solutions that includes a unique combination of business consulting, application management, product engineering, data analytics, and managed services to firms of all sizes across the world.

