Flickthinkers: Your trusted website to check celebrity net worth biography and age

San Francisco , California, 10th April, 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Flickthinkers is an websites which displays estimates and reports of assets and financial activities of celebrities. The website was launched on February 2021.

FT creates web pages with the names of celebrity and displays information such as biography, net worth and salary. The site uses and calculates the net worth of an celebrity based on the information which is available publicly and it also creates the lists of ranking wealthy celebrities based on their wealth and the information is divided and displayed based on the celebrity profession.Most of the content which is displayed on the website is written by freelance writers, rather than journalists or computer scientists to analyze data.

Ronald: Data Scientist by Profession, An aspiring Screen Writer and Youtuber. Bringing you great Stories across the Entertainment World is the founder of Flickthinkers.

Ronald says, we are working hard to gather the information of celebrities and verify the information before we publish it on the website.There have been a handful cases when we’ve been proved to be off, and we’ve corrected it

About Flickthinkers.com

The idea of Flickthinkers was the born in the year 2021 and finding out about the information provided about celebrities net worth and biography is not accurate after performing multiple searches on dozens of celebrities.

FT was launched with the idea of gathering most of information about all the celebrities and start displaying the information to the fans of those celebrities.

The team is very small, who are curious and came together to launch Flickthinkers

The data displayed on website is based on the financial analysis, market research, publicly available information and inside sources and we gathered all the information in last of couple of months before we launched the website. At a minimum we know and considers salaries, real estate holdings, divorce records, royalties, lawsuits, and endorsements to calculate the net worth of celebrity.

The information and results displayed are fact-checked and confirmed by a team of editors. We work diligently to ensure the information displayed is most accurate and current celebrity net worth then the information you can find elsewhere.

Contact Details:

Name: Venkat Naresh M

Email ID: [email protected]

Company Name: Flickthinkers

Website: https://flickthinkers.com