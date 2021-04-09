Ukiah, CA Physician Publishes Book About Dementia

Caring for Your Friend with Dementia, a new book by Jo Ann Rosenfeld, M.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

The author writes, “It can be very difficult to see the beginning signs of dementia in one of our loved ones. We may not know just if and when they require assistance beyond our control.”

Caring for Your Friend with Dementia is about how to care for a person with dementia. It also includes the author’s medical thoughts and advice she gives to her patients.

About the Author



Jo Ann Rosenfeld, M.D., is an American Academy of Family Medicine Board certified family physician with 42 years’ experience. She graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and finished a residency at Case Western Reserve University Hospitals. She has practiced inner-city and rural health. One of her first interests was Women’s Health and she published 6 textbooks on women’s health with Cambridge University Press, after more than 60 research articles. She was Professor of Family Medicine at East Tennessee State University and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. She now spends time in private practice, palliative and hospice care, and pain management. She lives in Northern California.

Caring for Your Friend with Dementia is an 86-page paperback and eBook with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3500-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/caring-for-your-friend-with-dementia/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/caring-for-your-friend-with-dementia/