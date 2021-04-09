Jeffrey L. Probstfield, MD, Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

CHANDLER, AZ, April 09, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Jeffrey L. Probstfield, MD, with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Probstfield celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Dr. Probstfield has distinguished himself as a professor of medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine since 1994. One year after joining the faculty, he established the Clinical Trials Service Unit (CTSU) as the director in the division of cardiology. The Center, which has grown exponentially since its inception, is responsible for the oversight of clinical centers for multi-center clinical trials both nationally and abroad, as well as for the coordination of large-scale trials.

In addition to teaching and overseeing the Center, Dr. Probstfield was previously involved as the director of the education core for the CTSA and as director of the KL2 in the school of medicine between 2007 and 2012. He also served on various committees. Apart from his work at the University, Dr. Probstfield offers consulting and clinical trial monitoring services and was a consulting physician on behalf of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

Having served as a clinical trials leader for more than three decades, Dr. Probstfield has participated in over 60 trials, 10 of which have included more than 10,000 participants. He was also one of seven coordinators of the seminal ACCORD diabetes trial, which included over 12,500 participants. As a seasoned scientist, Dr. Probstfield has notably contributed over 300 scientific publications across many different academic journals. He was a faculty member at three International Clinical Trials Courses in Turkey, South Africa and Argentina. Much of his collaborative Scientific Career has been involved with the very highly regarded international collaborative the Public Health Research Investigators lead by Professor Salim Yusuf headquartered at McMaster University.

Having distinguished himself in academia since 1978, Dr. Probstfield was initially hired as an assistant professor of medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. He later became a clinical professor of medicine at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland, between 1991 and 1993. Dr. Probstfield also devoted 8 years as a special expert and medical officer on behalf of the Clinical Trials Branch of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, the third largest institute of the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda between 1984 and 1993. Likewise, he spent six previous years as an attending physician at the University of Minnesota Hospitals in Minneapolis between 1972 and 1978 and 17 years as an attending physician in the Lipid Specialties Clinic at the University of Washington Hospital.

Dr. Probstfield was born in Fargo, North Dakota. He later studied at Pacific Lutheran University, where he attained a Bachelor of Arts in biology and chemistry in 1963. He subsequently earned a Doctor of Medicine at the University of Washington in 1967. Additional medical training includes an internship at Hennepin County General Hospital in Minneapolis, a residency in internal medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, and a fellowship in Clinical Pharmacology at the University of Minnesota Hospital. Eminently qualified in his field, Dr. Probstfield is board certified in internal medicine.

Dr. Probstfield is an elected fellow of the American College of Medicine, the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association, the European College of Cardiology and the Society of Clinical Trials. Well regarded for his indelible accomplishments, Dr. Probstfield was named as the Alumnus of the Year by Pacific Lutheran University 2016.

Dr. Probstfield considers his most significant accomplishment, his 55 year marriage to Margaret Helen Belgum Probstfield and the raising of their 6 children.

