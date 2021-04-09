Commissioner Louise Carroll has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

NEW YORK, NY, April 09, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Louise Carroll has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After receiving a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wales at Aberystwyth and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Leicester, Ms. Carroll embarked upon her career in finance. Electing to attend law school, she received a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Tulane University in 1998, whereupon she began to delve into the public and nonprofit sector. Ms. Carroll later joined the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and developed a passion for its mission in providing affordable housing.

Ms. Carroll is an industry leader in affordable housing finance and development, real estate law, and public policy. In the department, Ms. Carroll garnered a reputation for being a change agent, revitalizing programs and departments to produce record numbers of affordable housing. She rose in the ranks of the department, and presently serves as the commissioner of the HPD the largest municipal housing agency in the country. During her tenure in the department, she was the primary architect of changes to the city’s tax programs to promote more affordable housing including in market-rate developments in high opportunity area. Ms. Carroll also led the creation of a compliance and enforcement unit to protect tenant rights, and was instrumental in the design and implementation of the City’s ground breaking Mandatory Inclusionary Housing Program, which led to the creation of permanently affordable housing as part of all future residential re-zonings.

Throughout the course of her career, Ms. Carroll is most proud to have dedicated her work to promoting racial equity and providing affordable housing for all. In a career suffused with highlights, she is most proud to have been appointed by the First Lady to co-chair the Housing Committee of the Racial Inclusion and Equity Task Force. Taking over the department during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms. Carroll has since managed to provide support and relief for countless small business owners in marginalized spaces.

In her community, Ms. Carroll serves as the chair of the board of Housing Development Corp. She is also on the boards of the United Nations Development Corporation, the Partnership for NYC and the Center for NYC Neighborhoods, Inc.; is on the Commission on Community Reinvestment and was on Mayor’s Real Estate Re-opening Sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. In honor of her efforts, she was presented with the Ibo Balton Community Planner Award from the Citizens Housing Planning Council and is on the 2021 Real Estate Power 100 (City and State NY). Looking toward the future, Ms. Carroll aspires to continue providing low-income housing through the auspices of another nonprofit organization, and would like to diversify her portfolio by venturing into education and poverty reduction.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.