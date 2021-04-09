Adalberto E. Ruiz, Esq., Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Law

PEARLAND, TX, April 09, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Adalberto E. Ruiz, Esq., has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

While pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in mass media from the University of the District of Columbia, Mr. Ruiz served as the editor of The Free Voice, the university newspaper. During that time, he worked as the Latino community liaison with the District of Columbia City Council and became director of public relations for the Excel Institute before graduating with his bachelor’s degree in 2003. Throughout the course of his career, he gained valuable professional expertise as special projects coordinator for the Bert Corona Leadership Institute, the Texas field organizer for the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project and as the director of social justice initiatives at the Law Office of Domingo Garcia.

In pursuit of his dream of becoming an attorney, Mr. Ruiz earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law in 2012. Upon graduating, he worked as a law clerk for Trevino & Company, a case manager for T. Chris Lewis Law Firm and an attorney and mediator for the George Chumilo Law Firm. Drawing on his considerable experience, Mr. Ruiz continues expanding his knowledge today as the owner/attorney at the eponymous Ruiz Law Firm, where he and his legal staff serve clients in the areas of personal injury, immigration, criminal and family law. Outside of his work, Ruiz prides himself on being a loving husband and attentively guides his four children. He contributes to those less fortunate through Lakewood Church and other philanthropic activities.

Attorney Ruiz takes a personal approach to client interaction, directly communicating with clients on a daily basis. This direct communication reassures clients that Ruiz and his staff care about the results of each case. His diligence over dollars approach has earned him a reputation as a courageous advocate for people of all socio-economic and racial backgrounds. Ruiz is fluent in English and Spanish. He’s traveled extensively both in the U.S. and other parts of the world. He believes that great strength comes from the ability to thrive in diversity and adversity.

Driven to provide excellent services in his field, Mr. Ruiz maintains good standing with the State Bar of Texas, Federal Courts, the Hispanic National Bar Association, the Mexican American Bar Association, the Texas Young Lawyers Association, the American Immigration Lawyers Association and the League of United Latin American Citizens, to name only a few. In light of his outstanding body of work, he received awards through the District of Columbia City Council and the United States Marine Corps. Ruiz is also the author of the book “Lifetime Love, 5 R’s for a Lasting Relationship”.

Within the next five years, Mr. Ruiz intends to continue growing his law practice in the Houston area and finding new and dynamic ways to serve those in need of affordable and compassionate legal representation. In the future, Ruiz’s plans include running for public office.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.