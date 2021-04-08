Summer J. Hartman has been inducted into the Marquis Who’s Who Registry

MARICOPA, AZ, April 08, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Summer J. Hartman has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Since 2017, Ms. Hartman has served as the founder, principal and chief executive officer of both Summer’s Sleep Secrets and Sleeping Sweet Peas, independent sleep training and newborn care consultancies offering multimedia coaching, education and support to parents and professional caregivers across the United States. A certified newborn care specialist and sleep consultant, Ms. Hartman began working with children in 1996 as a nanny in the area of Washington, D.C. She quickly found her passion in working with newborn infants, and began to specialize in sleep training throughout the early 2000s.

Ms. Hartman is the creator of a sleep consultant training program with more than 200 students in six countries, and maintains an active roster of sleep training clients with children up to the age of six. Ranked as one of Tuck.com’s Top 200 Best Sleep Consultants, she is recognized as an expert in sleep training multiples and addressing reflux and colic. Well regarded for her contributions to the field, Ms. Hartman has contributed to NPR News, 1100 KFNX, Parent.com and AZLiving, and is the author of two Amazon bestselling books, “Summer’s Sleep Secrets” and “Women Who BossUP.”

In the coming years, Ms. Hartman hopes to launch an infant care academy to support parents and caregivers in obtaining comprehensive and accurate information on best practices in childcare and expand her emphasis toward teaching and mentoring. She attributes her success to her curiosity and tenacity. Ms. Hartman is a professional member of both the International Sleep Consultant Association and the International Association of Child Sleep Consultants. She attributes her success to her curiosity and tenacity.

