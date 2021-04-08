Robert Owen Paxton Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

NEW YORK, NY, April 08, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Robert Owen Paxton with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Paxton celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Dr. Paxton is a celebrated professor emeritus of history at Columbia University and a historian best known for his scholarship on the Vichy Regime in France during the Second World War. Growing up in rural Appalachia shortly after World War II, he felt that Europe was the cultural center of the world, and his early interest in history was encouraged by his high school teachers. After years of saving to afford the trip, Dr. Paxton’s family spent the summer in England and France the year he turned 18, cementing his fascination with European history and culture and inspiring him to return to England to study at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar after he earned his first Bachelor of Arts at Washington and Lee University in 1954. He completed a second Bachelor of Arts at Oxford University in 1956, and earned a Master of Arts in history in 1961.

In 1963, Dr. Paxton was bestowed with a Doctor of Philosophy by Harvard University and was named as an assistant professor at the University of California Berkeley, where he taught for the next four years. He briefly served as associate professor at the State University of New York at Stony Brook before becoming a professor of history at Columbia University in 1969. Dr. Paxton served as the chairperson of the history department between 1980 and 1982, and taught until 1997, whereupon he was granted professor emeritus status.

Dr. Paxton has been extensively published throughout his career, contributing numerous journal articles and book chapters, including an autobiographical narrative in “Why France?: American Historians Reflect on an Enduring Fascination.” His books, “Parades and Politics at Vichy,” “Vichy France: Old Guard and New Order, 1940-1944” and “Vichy France and the Jews,” are credited with influencing the international historiography of Vichy France and French fascism during World War II. Dr. Paxton has continued to write prolifically on the topic, with recent works including “Anatomy of Fascism” in 2004.

Dr. Paxton is proud of the lasting effect that his scholarship and research have exerted on the interpretation of a significant period of history, both in the United States and abroad. In recognition of his impact on the field and his contributions to the history of the Second World War, he was awarded with honorary doctorates by Washington and Lee University, the State University of New York at Stony Brook, the University of Caen and the University of Lyon, in addition to a Scholarly Distinction Award from the American Historical Association and fellowships from the Rockefeller Foundation, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and others. Several of his books have received French translations, and Dr. Paxton is both an officer of the French Legion of Honor and a commander of the French Order of Arts and Letters. In his retirement, he remains active as a member of the American Philosophical Society, and enjoys independent study in ornithology.

