Pastor Revella Booker Pugh has been Inducted into the Marquis Who’s Who Registry

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH, April 08, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Pastor Revella Booker Pugh has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Since 2013, Ms. Pugh has earned distinction as the Senior Pastor, at GOD’S ANOINTED HOUSE, building on a lifetime of work in the church and a direct prophecy from a missionary collaborator. At the time, she was active in a mission group, and received a message from another minister in the group, who told her that God had not forgotten her, and that “God wants you to be a prophet; one of the old time prophets who speaks the truth and say it the way it is supposed to be said.”

Ms. Pugh attributes her success to her deep and abiding Christian faith, through which she adheres to the readings and knowledge from The Bible. Since 2003, she has also garnered a laudable reputation as the owner of an independent business, Visions From Above, which builds upon the Master of Management in Business Administration she earned from Cambridge College in 1998. Ms. Pugh’s work has primarily involved remaining as close to the doctrines of her faith as possible, in-person and virtual ministry, providing literature and Biblical teachings to the community, inspirational speeches, study and providing guidance and love to GOD’S ANOINTED HOUSE adopted school, Dike School of the Arts.

Among the highlights of Ms. Pugh’s career was becoming the first African American to receive the Rose Palpry Award as a Person Who Ministers and Serves the Shelters, which recognizes her accomplishments in ministry, outreach and fundraising on behalf of a local homeless shelter. Within five years, she hopes to begin building a church. Ms. Pugh is presently the author of the book, “Jesus and the Disciples Journey,” which she has published through WestBow and can be purchased at Barnes and Noble, as well as Amazon.

