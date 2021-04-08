Marquis Who’s Who Honors Lyn Dutson with Inclusion in Who’s Who in the World

TEMPE, AZ, April 08, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to honor Lyn Dutson with inclusion in Who’s Who in the World. An accomplished listee, Ms. Dutson celebrates many years’ experience in her professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes she has accrued in her field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Ms. Dutson is a retired theatre educator, costume designer and professor emeritus at Mesa Community College. Arizona. Naturally creative and drawn toward the visual arts, she spent much of her childhood designing and making paper dolls, and learned to sew by the age of seven. After graduating from high school, she enrolled at Arizona State University, changing majors several times before discovering a passion for performance while volunteering in the school’s theatre department. By 1963, Ms. Dutson had become a parent, and put her education on hold to work in the insurance industry before a chance meeting with an Arizona State University theatre graduate led her to a costume design position for a regional production. She would return to Arizona State University to complete a Bachelor of Arts in 1966, majoring in English and drama, and a Master of Arts in drama in 1969.

Though her initial love for the industry resided in fashion and costume design, Ms. Dutson had become interested in the transformative power of education since her earliest experiences as a theatre department volunteer. Inspired by the example of her grandmother, one of Pennsylvania’s first licensed teachers, and her own high school theatre director Richard Hutchinson, she began to explore the possibility of teaching theatre arts as a graduate student. Ms. Dutson remained at Arizona State University through the 1967 to 1968 academic year as a lecturer, and became a faculty member at Mesa Community College during the following year.

Ms. Dutson would continue to teach at Mesa Community College until 2009; she was granted professor emeritus status in 2010. Over the span of her career, she directed more than 80 productions and designed costumes for another 150, and taught classes in technical theatre and theatre history. She served as a faculty senator from 1982 until 2006, and was elected as the faculty senate president in 2005. Ms. Dutson has received numerous awards and accolades for her teaching, service and work in performance and production, including a 2000 Arizona Theatre Alliance Award, an AriZoni Award in 2001, a 1997 Mesa Community College Faculty Service Award and induction into the Mesa Community College faculty hall of fame. Notably, she was selected for inclusion in the 2004 edition of Marquis Who’s Who Among American Teachers, attributing her success to her imagination, dedication and the support of her family and “first-class” colleagues.

In her retirement, Ms. Dutson has dedicated herself to fitness and community service, volunteering as an adjudicator for AriZoni Awards and a driver, assistant and financial planner for the blind and visually impaired. She is a past treasurer and board member for the Class 6 Theatre Company, and an actor member of the Society of American Fight Directors. Ms. Dutson holds black belts in both Kenpo Jiu Jitsu and Goju-Shorei Weapons System and enjoys reading genre fiction, traveling and gardening in addition to her martial arts practice. She remains professionally affiliated with the United States Institute for Theatre Technology and the Costume Society of America, and supports the Southern Poverty Law Center, the ACLU and Common Cause.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.