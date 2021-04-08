Hanahan, SC Author Publishes Book With a Message of Hope

Found as an abandoned baby, protagonist Tawanna grows up seeing all the injustice and wrong in the world. When she loses everything, she becomes a hero who fights racism, sexism, corrupt cops, and corrupt government. Through the teaching and training of her adoptive father, Tawanna fights for truth and equality and is a message of hope in the story of Black Wonder.

About the Author



Born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, Thomas Davis, thirty-five, grew up questioning everything, then started researching spirituality. His characters fight for truth and equality.

Black Wonder is a 62-page paperback and eBook with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3806-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.