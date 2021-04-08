Franklin Levy Celebrated for Dedication to the Finance Industry

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, April 08, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Franklin Levy has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After earning a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts from Yale University and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968 and 1971, respectively, Mr. Levy embarked on a career as a practicing lawyer which grew to a storied career as an entrepreneur. A seasoned and trusted adviser, there is no challenge that is too great for him to overcome. In addition to gaining valuable expertise as a senior manager partner of Tengri Holdings, Mr. Levy served as a consultant for China Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park and as the managing director of a mining company in China.

Drawing on his varied professional experiences, Mr. Levy excels today as the chief financial officer and co-owner of Qysso LLC and as a managing member, chief financial officer, co-owner and co-founder of GS Mining Company. Over the course of the last several years, he has also served as a board member with Maanshan Xiaonanshan Mining Company, an iron ore mine where he has taken part in all aspects of production and development. Moreover, Mr. Levy serves as a senior managing partner of York Street Partners, an international investment fund concentrating on opportunities in Asia.

Alongside his work in the mining industry, Mr. Levy has fostered a love for writing, authoring such works as “Die, Decorator, Die: A Novel of Murder, Greed and Interior Design” and “Die, Gossip, Die” both of which can be found on Amazon. Driven to network as a writer, he affiliates with the Mystery Writers of America. Outside of his work, he dedicates himself to others as one of the founders and director of Stand Up and Learn, which uses stand up comedy to teach children public speaking, poise and how to self confidence. He also continues in his role as a special advisor to joint projects conducted by the Malaysian and Chinese governments. In the coming years, Mr. Levy intends to publish his third book.

