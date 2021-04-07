Linda A. Johnson-Lundquist Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Insurance and Investment Advisory Services

ANKENY, IA, April 07, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — The professional biography of Linda A. Johnson-Lundquist, LUTCF, dba Linda A. Lundquist, was selected to be published by Marquis Who’s Who and will appear in their 2021 edition of Who’s Who in America, for her achievements in the financial services industry. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are taken into account during the selection process.

Ms. Johnson-Lundquist is an Investment Advisor Representative [IAR], a licensed insurance agent, and one of four Founding Members of IEA Wealth Management, LLC, established in 2005, with original headquarters in Ankeny, IA. Under her oversight in 2009, IEA became a Registered Investment Advisor [RIA] Firm with the SEC, followed in 2012, by creating RIA Advisory Group, LLC, an entity through which the proprietary investment strategies of IEA could be offered to other advisors on a national basis. From its original $2.7 million of assets under management in 2005, currently with headquarters in Des Moines, IA, at the end of 2020 the RIA has grown to 26 advisors with approximately $300 million of assets under management.

Ms. Johnson-Lundquist has brought more than three decades of expertise in insurance and investment advisory services to her clients. Her insurance practice specializes in individual and small group health insurance, Medicare health plans, life insurance, disability income and long term care insurance planning. Her investment advisory practice focuses on helping her clients with goal oriented investment strategies and planning for their futures. This dual-discipline practice benefits her clients by focusing on Risk Management—growing her clients’ assets, while protecting their investments and households with appropriate insurance products in place.

Prior to founding IEA Wealth Management, Ms. Johnson-Lundquist brought with her 17 years of experience in insurance and financial services. She spent 12 years as an agent with State Farm Insurance in Iowa City, IA, followed by serving as an insurance specialist for 16 financial advisors for a regional bank, and later with several other brokerages, after relocating to Ankeny, IA in 2000. Her early career was in civil and environmental engineering. A native of Iowa City, IA, born Linda Ann Lundquist, Ms. Johnson-Lundquist received her Bachelor of Arts in Art from the University of Iowa, specializing in drawing, with a secondary emphasis in math. Following college, she worked as a draftsman and engineering technician, drafting supervisor, and earned her Land Surveyor in Training designation [LSIT], leading into business development and marketing of professional engineering services state-wide and internationally with several professional engineering firms. She was active in and served several terms on the State Board of the Iowa Groundwater Association, [IGWA].

Ms. Johnson-Lundquist is currently active in the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors [NAIFA], since 1988, serving on both local and state boards. NAIFA is a proactive professional association dedicated to education of their members, as well as serving as an advocate for the rights of consumers involving insurance and investment practices, state-wide, nationally, and internationally. She is the Past President of the NAIFA-Iowa City Association; past board member of NAIFA-Central Iowa; and served two terms on the State Board of NAIFA-Iowa. She holds the Life Underwriters Training Council Fellow, LUTCF, designation.

Ms. Johnson-Lundquist has been the recipient of numerous awards for her dedication to outstanding service and professional integrity, including the Life Underwriters Training Council Ernest Craig National Award in 2004, and Advisor of the Year distinctions from the local NAIFA Associations in Iowa City, IA in 2000, and the Central Iowa Association in 2011. She attributes her success to her passion for helping her clients accomplish their financial goals, while at the same time safeguarding them and their families with proper insurance planning.

She has served as a Deacon and Chair of the Missions Committee at her church, the Congregational United Church of Christ in Ankeny, IA. She has been a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Fraternity of Women since 1964, and served several years in an advisory capacity to her former BK Chapter on the University of Iowa campus. Ms. Johnson-Lundquist is professionally affiliated with the Ankeny Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Des Moines Partnership, the Uptown Ankeny Association of local businesses, and the American Business Women’s Association [ABWA]. She is Past President of the Greater Des Moines Noon Chapter of ABWA, receiving Best Practices in League Management, Level II, National Awards in 2017 and 2018.

