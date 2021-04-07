Hong Kong – CE visits Community Vaccination Centre at Queen Elizabeth Stadium (with photos/video)

CE visits Community Vaccination Centre at Queen Elizabeth Stadium (with photos/video) *************************************************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mrs Carrie Lam, today (April 6) visited the Community Vaccination Centre (CVC) at Queen Elizabeth Stadium to inspect its operation and offer encouragement to staff members.



Owing to the packaging defects found in a small number of vial caps of the BioNTech vaccine last month, the Government, for the sake of prudence, suspended the administration of the relevant vaccine to members of the public. Following confirmation by the drug manufacturer’s subsequent investigation results that both the safety and efficacy of the vaccine are not affected, and the arrival of a new batch of the vaccine in Hong Kong on April 2, the Government has resumed the vaccination service of the newly arrived BioNTech vaccine to the public since April 5. The CVC at Queen Elizabeth Stadium, one of the new CVCs, started operation yesterday to provide BioNTech vaccination service to members of the public who had made appointments.



Accompanied by the Secretary for the Civil Service, Mr Patrick Nip, and the Secretary for Food and Health, Professor Sophia Chan, who are responsible for co-ordinating the Government Vaccination Programme, Mrs Lam received a briefing from the personnel of the medical organisation running the CVC on the operation. Mrs Lam expressed her gratitude to the relevant organisation for its participation in the Government Vaccination Programme to contribute to the fight against the virus. She also chatted with members of the public who received vaccines at the centre, and noted that they considered that the CVC operated smoothly and were satisfied with the vaccination arrangement.



Along with the opening of the CVCs at Queen Elizabeth Stadium and Ho Man Tin Sports Centre, the number of CVCs providing BioNTech vaccination services has increased to 21, while another eight CVCs will provide the Sinovac vaccine to the public. Since members of the public can receive the Sinovac vaccine at 18 General Out-patient Clinics of the Hospital Authority, or from over 2 000 private doctors or clinics, the Government originally planned to open five CVCs to provide Sinovac vaccination services to the public. Nevertheless, to meet the needs of the public, the Government has opened three more CVCs and changed them to provide Sinovac vaccination services in early March for about two months. The three CVCs will provide BioNTech vaccination services to members of the public next month as planned.



There are 14 priority groups under the vaccination programme, covering people aged 30 and above, students aged 16 or above studying outside Hong Kong, domestic helpers and others. Since the launch of the vaccination programme, the Government has provided the first vaccine dose to about 490 000 members of the public, with about 90 000 of them having completed receiving two vaccine doses.



“At present, there is an adequate supply of both the Sinovac vaccine and the BioNTech vaccine, and the vaccination arrangement is very convenient. In addition, people have to wait for 14 days after receiving the two doses of vaccine for the vaccine to fully develop the due protection. To this end, the earlier people get vaccinated, the earlier they can enjoy the status of ‘having completed the vaccination’, thereby enabling them to meet the requirements for the convenience of travel or carrying out certain activities in the future.



“Getting vaccinated can protect yourself and others, help Hong Kong overcome the epidemic and bring convenience to living, working and travelling. I appeal to members of the public to grasp the opportunity to make appointments for getting vaccinated as soon as possible,” Mrs Lam said.

