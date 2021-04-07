Christine Soto has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

MIDDLETOWN, NY, April 07, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Christine Soto has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

With a passion for helping others, Mrs. Soto and her husband, Michael, established BAVOY Mental Health Counseling PLLC in order to provide a safe space for those in need. She works as a first responder along with her husband, who also served in the Marine Corps, and two of her four boys serve in the U.S. Navy. This inspired her to pursue a career path that allowed her to contribute in a meaningful way. Hoping to build a connection with their community, BAVOY Mental Health Counseling PLLC aims to serve people who are struggling, especially veterans and first responders.

As the director of operations for the practice, Mrs. Soto is responsible for intake coordination and daily operations. She also schedules meetings, handles finances, and completes their payroll. Throughout her career, Mrs. Soto has been incredibly proud of the growth of BAVOY Mental Health Counseling PLLC, as she has worked hard to ensure that clients and clinicians are happy and comfortable at their facility.

In addition to her work with BAVOY Mental Health Counseling PLLC, Mrs. Soto was the co-founder of a Celebrate Recovery Group for addiction. She volunteers at the local fire department as a firefighter and fire policewoman, and with organizations such as The Well Armed Woman of Orange County, NY, Vet to Vet (The Hudson Valley Veteran Task Force), and Rape Aggression Defense (RAD). Moreover, Mrs. Soto earned an Associate of Arts in Education from the University of Phoenix.

Mrs. Soto has attributed her professional success to her compassion for her work and her genuine desire to help others. In the coming years, she hopes to move BAVOY Mental Health Counseling PLLC to a larger location in order to provide additional in-house services. Mrs. Soto additionally aims to establish a BAVOY teaching facility for future counselors, to train the next generation of therapists.

