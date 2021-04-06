Touching Hearts NYC senior home care gains support in high places

New York home care agencies confirm demand for in-home senior care options has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that trend looks set to continue with high-level support.

In-home care for the elderly in New York already had a lot going for it even before recently reported moves to provide a substantial package of government financial support for the industry nationwide. And now home care agency Touching Hearts at Home NYC confirms the effects of the pandemic have coincided with a spike in interest in its services for a variety of reasons. Not least among those reasons are a growing awareness of the disease-prevention benefit of in-home care for the elderly, and that companionship and oversight of a stringently trained caregiver helps alleviate distress and dangers caused to seniors by isolation.

Touching Hearts NYC also recognizes that cost can be a concern when considering senior home care in the New York area, and the agency often surprises prospective clients with its affordable options.

Choosing in-home care for the elderly and disabled in New York and elsewhere need not be as expensive as some might imagine, researchers at the University of California San Francisco also concluded in a recent study.

To live independently and age in place, seniors might simply need a few inexpensive, low-tech additions and changes in the home, such as grab bars around the toilet and in the shower or tub area, a shower or tub seat, and a raised toilet or toilet seat, the researchers found.

Dr Kenneth Lam, of the university’s division of geriatrics, noted that each device costs around $50 and is now not covered by Medicare, but “these low-tech interventions meaningfully reduce injury, enable independence, preserve dignity, and improve quality of life in older people suffering from irreversible disability.”

Deciding on what your loved ones need and do not need when planning in-home care for the elderly in New York does not have to be as big a headache as it might seem. Once family members have discussed plans, it is possible to bring a home care professional into the equation to help finalize a plan that meets needs without exceeding means. This part of the decision-making process can be completed entirely without cost or obligation.

Touching Hearts NYC offers a full range of home care services for the elderly, infirm, and disabled throughout the New York City area. From full-time home care to just a few hours a week, all services can be tailored to a client’s needs and means through discussion via an obligation-free consultation.

