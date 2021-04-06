Meg Foundation Tackles Needle Anxiety to Increase Vaccine Uptake

Hack the Vax addresses this stigma and gives people the simple, proven and effective strategies they need to manage their needle anxiety.

Today the Meg Foundation, a nonprofit organization that empowers people with pain management resources, launched the Hack the Vax initiative to increase uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine. The initiative raises awareness regarding the widespread nature of needle anxiety in adults and offers research-proven tools and strategies to help people effectively manage their needle fear.



Mass vaccination is necessary to reach COVID-19 herd immunity, but research shows that 25% of adults experience needle fear severe enough to impact their health care decisions. This represents millions of adults in the U.S. alone.



Most adults with needle anxiety are embarrassed to admit it and arent aware there are many research-proven ways to cope. That combination is a major barrier to getting help, said Dr. Jody Thomas, executive director and CEO, Meg Foundation. Hack the Vax addresses this stigma and gives people the simple, proven and effective strategies they need to manage their needle anxiety.



Hack the Vax offers pain management tips, such as using over-the-counter topical anesthetics, distractions, vibration and breathing techniques. The website also features an interactive plan builder tool that generates personalized pain management plans to meet individual needs. Visit https://hackthevax.org to learn more.



About the Meg Foundation

The Meg Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering families by providing access to pain management strategies, skills and support to prevent and reduce pain. As a thought leader in pain management, the Meg Foundation is working to create a more comfortable future where health care is free of unnecessary suffering. By bringing together international experts on pain with the top minds in technology, design and user experience, the Meg Foundation is helping families transform experiences in health care. For more information, visit https://www.megfoundationforpain.org/.

