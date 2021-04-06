Joan Brothers Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

NEW YORK, NY, April 05, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Joan Brothers with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Ms. Brothers celebrates many years’ experience in her professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes she has accrued in her field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Having accrued nearly 30 years of inimitable expertise within the real estate industry, Ms. Brothers has garnered a laudable reputation as the founding partner of Manhattan Boutique Real Estate, a full service firm in New York City, since 2013. Specializing in residential and commercial sales, condominiums, rentals, preconstruction and relocation, she additionally handles investments properties and management of properties, as well as real estate advisory services. Manhattan Boutique Real Estate is notably recognized as a certified enterprise that is women owned.

Working with a wide range of clients both domestic and internationally, Ms. Brothers and her team of professionals have a combined expertise of over 75 years. Over the past seven years, they have sold over $500 million in real estate. Building on her success, Ms. Brothers has since established Smart NY Solutions Inc. as a smart city and smart corporation consultant in 2019. A technology and marketing company, it aligns cities and business with communities by way of internet of things, digital signage, wayfinding and content, bridging the gap between real estate and technology.

Formerly aligned for eight years as a managing partner of Manhattan Global Properties and Quinton Properties, an international real estate brokerage, management and consulting firm, Ms. Brothers likewise worked for other companies as a salesperson and associate broker between 1996 and 2006. Early on in her career, she was employed by the Massachusetts Port Authority in Boston as an Asian trade representative assistant and for Mitsui in New York City, which is considered the world’s largest trading company. Ms. Brothers’ outstanding success has led her to scribe several books, including her recent bestselling book, “Women in Business: Leading the Way,” as its co-author in 2020. It is featured as an Amazon Best Seller in Top Rated Books and in the category of women and business. She previously co-authored “Asia in Connecticut: A Catalogue of Asian Resources in Connection and Environs” in 1996 and “Within Your Grasp: How to Enter the Japanese Market” in 1991.

Actively engaged with various professional organizations pertinent to her field, Ms. Brothers has been a member of the East Midtown Coalition since 2010 and a former board director of East 54th Street Owners. She has also been aligned as a member of the junior committee of the Museum of Natural History and as a board member of the Parent Teacher Organization at Beekman Hill International School. Moreover, she is active with the Global Business Association, where she once served on the board of directors. Ms. Brothers is also a member of the Real Estate Board of New York and the Sutton Area Community, as well as the World Affairs Council, the New York City Asia Society and the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America.

Ms. Brothers received a Bachelor of Arts in economics and Asian studies at Boston College in 1992 and an International Master of Business Administration in marketing at the Barney Business School in Paris and the University of Hartford in 1993. She later obtained a graduate certificate from the Schack School of Real Estate at New York University in 2018. Ms. Brothers is a licensed real estate broker in New York and New Jersey and holds several certificates in real estate, including as a certified negotiation expert and in construction mentorship.

Manhattan Boutique Real Estate was the recipient of a Best of Manhattan Award for 2019 and 2020 by the Manhattan Award Program. Ms. Brothers’ company was also approved as Best for NYC in 2016. A celebrated Marquis listee, she has been cited in the 26th edition of Who’s Who in the East.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.