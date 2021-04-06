Graviera brings to you fabrics that are value-for-money and are a utility-conscious buy

Graviera is a pioneer in the ready-to-stitch, over-the-counter fabric industry with a rich heritage of over 40 years. The brand has an elaborate and well-established PAN-India distribution, catering to varying consumer needs with a wide and unique variety of collections to choose from; the fabrics are for suits, blazers and trousers in Poly-Viscose (PV) and PV Blends. Their strong markets are Southern and Western regions, with high-quality products at affordable prices.

The Year 2021 is the dawn of a new era and with it, we hope to instil new hope for the markets to re-open and Graviera is up for the task, by fulfilling the basic need of the market. The brand is rolling out Dream 11 Qualities, which are available throughout the year. These qualities are time tested & absolute favourite in the market.

Originating from the core roots of Indianness and valuing Indian tradition, Graviera has introduced many gifting collections to name few – Happiness, Shagun, Aabhushan, Parampara, Bandhan, Shresht, Sarvashresht, Printmania, All of these collections come in very attractive gift boxes of various sizes & pocket friendly prices. The brand also offers Exclusive Premium Safari collection which are available in cool colours and they are super comfortable to wear. There is something for everyone this summer.

Graviera has always tried to add value for the money spent by the consumers and all the product are well researched & competitively priced. The Graviera products – ranges from 499 Rs. To 999 Rs. and this price range encompasses the complete product offering by the brand.

The brand enjoys a strong advantage of coming from the reputed House of Donear Industries Ltd., with a competitive price-point in the organized market. Thus, the brand offerings are of superior quality at enviable prices – it is a win-win situation for the consumers.

Commenting on Graviera’s recent collections, Sanjay Srivastava (Sr. Vice President – Graviera) said, “Graviera is a legacy brand that understands the need of the suiting fabric market like no one else, and constantly strives to manufacture high quality products that are value-for-money and utility-conscious buy for our consumers. Originating from the core roots of Indianness and valuing Indian tradition, Graviera has introduced many gifting collections to name few – Happiness, Shagun, Aabhushan, Parampara, Bandhan, Shresht, Sarvashresht, Printmania. All of these collections come in very attractive gift boxes of various sizes & pocket friendly prices. The brand also offers Exclusive Premium Safari collection which are available in cool colours and they are super comfortable to wear. We at Graviera, are optimistic that our customers will love these new collections, which are perfect for the upcoming season. Graviera tayyar hai, aapko tayyar karne ke liye!”

ABOUT GRAVIERA –

