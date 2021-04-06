Dr. Bob Boyd Celebrated for Excellence in Marketing

INGLEWOOD, CA, April 05, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Bob Boyd has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

With years of business administration experience to his credit, Dr. Boyd initially garnered interest in his field of expertise following his departure from the United States Merchant Marines as a staff officer and as Personnel Manager with the U.S. Navy at the U.S. Naval Station in Long Beach, California from 1955 to 1962. While completing coursework at a local community college, he recognized his propensity for interpersonal communication and cultivating lasting relationships with his peers. Upon further reflection, he realized he could build a lucrative career in business as he believed successful companies relied on exceptional communication skills. Equipped with this newfound sense of purpose, Dr. Boyd resolved to pursue a career in business administration. He served in the private sector as a tax consultant, general agent and district manager at several insurance companies.

Prior to embarking upon his professional path, Dr. Boyd initially enrolled at Golden Gate University, from which graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in management in 1974. He subsequently earned a Master of Public Administration from Pepperdine University in 1976. After a decade in the workforce, Dr. Boyd concluded his academic endeavors by obtaining a Doctor of Philosophy in business administration from the Alliance International University in 1989.

From 1979 to 2007, Dr. Boyd found success as a professor of business and economics at Compton Community College and served as Site Director of the Community College Business Training Network from 1980 to 1986 and as Division Chairperson of Business, Computer Science, and Office Technology from 1986 to 1988. Dr. Boyd served with distinction as a member, Vice President, and President of the Academic Senate of the Compton Community College District and as Faculty Representative to the Board of Trustees of the Compton Community College District. He also served on the Vocational Education Committee, Affirmative Action/Cultural Diversity Committee, and as Treasurer of the Academic Senate of the California Community Colleges. He retired after 28 years of service and was congratulated and commended for his dedication. Since 2003, he has excelled as the founder and chief executive officer of Successful Marketing Solutions LLC. Simultaneously, Dr. Boyd serves as the lead tools global advisor of www.leadtoosglobal.net and an administrator at www.luxurayvacationclubs.org.

Dr. Boyd was previously recruited as the chairman of the board of directors for the United States Volunteers Joint Services Command. He attributes his success to his hard work ethic, determination, his faith in God and the guidance of his father throughout his life. Dr. Boyd hopes to support and assist those who have lost their jobs in the near future.

