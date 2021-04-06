Diane Wilkins has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

BALTIMORE, MD, April 05, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Diane Wilkins has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

A leader in her field, Ms. Wilkins has found success as the founder of Power of Women since 2018 and the chief executive officer of Emerge Like an Eagle since 2014. The latter organization seeks to empower, motivate and inspire young people of all backgrounds through expert guidance and service as positive role models. She previously worked as a hostess at Assisted Living Business. Notably, Ms. Wilkins has been certified as a grievance coach since 2019 as a life coach since 2017.

A devoted volunteer within her local community, Ms. Wilkins has donated a number of blankets to Local Care. Moreover, she served as a missionary of the New Life Worship Center, as well as local churches. From 2014 to 2015, Ms. Wilkins was recognized with an award from the National Association of Professional Women.

Passionate in her career pursuits, Ms. Wilkins became involved in her profession out of a desire to help children and the local community. She initially established Power of Women to serve as an organization for women to connect with and empower one another. Looking towards the future, Ms. Wilkins intends to obtain an Associate of Arts in counseling.

