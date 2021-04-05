Delegates stand to gain many valuable insights from Pre-filled Syringes East Coast 2021 including:



– Industry updates on device design, platforms and integrated development for PFS and combination products



– International regulatory updates and guidance for the pre-filled syringes industry

Also, on this years agenda we will be covering the following main topics over the two-day virtual conference:



 Advancing development for drug delivery devices



 How has the PFS industry adapted to the shift towards connectivity and digital health



 Container closure integrity and compatibility

Key presentations from Kristina Lauritsen, FDA and Megan K. Doyle, Amgen discussing:

An FDA perspective on the acceleration towards



 The pre-filled syringes industrys continued growth and commitment in advancing the use of technology, software and wearables



 A review of current regulatory guidance for PFS and combination products



 A review of current guidance for connected devices and FDAs new digital health center of excellence



 The future of digital health in the PFS industry; what has changed in the past year and the key regulations to be considered



Kristina Lauritsen, Combination Products Regulatory Advisor, CDER/FDA

Connected Combination Products: The Industry Perspective



 The industry is moving to incorporate digital components into combination products to improve the patient experience



 Connected Combination Products are one way to accomplish this, but few have been approved to date



 This presentation will address challenges in the development and review of connected combination products and other digital health priorities, from the industry perspective



Megan K. Doyle, Global Policy Lead, Combination Products, Digital Health, and Diagnostics, Amgen

