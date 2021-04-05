“F*** The Black Dog” is Now Free for One More Day (until 04/02/2021)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Neil Geddess new #1 International bestselling book, F*** The Black Dog: The Gruelling Journey Back from the Darkest Recesses of Depression and the Coaching System It Generated, So Others May Follow It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day, April 2nd.

Coach Neil Geddes brings decades of personal experience as well as research to the table.

F*** the Black Dog communicates hard-won insights from rock-bottom experiences in a direct, no-nonsense voice that will resonate with the reader.

Personal experiences are related vividly in a visceral manner that will help readers connect therapeutic tools to their own lives.

This is a book about adjustments to perception, philosophy, and routine that can be highly effective supplements to therapy in combatting depression. It is aimed squarely at men and women who have had enough of depression ruling their lives and are ready to take on the hard work of managing their mental health.

It will help empower readers to take the necessary steps to treat and manage their depression, especially knowing that others have been where they are, and made it through the darkness

F*** The Black Dog by Neil Geddes will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (3/29/2021 – 04/02/2021) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XMZKSNX

About the author:

Neil Geddes, a man who sufferers from severe depression but has created systems to manage living with depression without pharmaceuticals. He is also the founder and CEO of Black Dog Coaching; the only online fitness and nutrition community that works exclusively with people battling mental health, or feeling as though they are living without purpose.