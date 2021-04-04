The Future Of American Uric Acid Support Is All-Natural: Lifetones Now Available In The USA

Selling over 1.5 million bottles worldwide, Lifetones Uric Acid Support is all-natural, vegan-friendly, sugar-free, and now available in the USA.

When Vincent Tones, founder of the National Health Academy (N.H.A) in South Africa and co-creator of Lifetones, realized how many lives this formula would change… he knew it was time to bring it to the USA.

Using exclusively all-natural botanical ingredients, Lifetones flushes out excess uric acid, while supporting healthy alkalinity in the body.

With absolutely no synthetics, chemicals, sugar, or preservatives, Lifetones stands alone against a market of short-term solutions for uric acid buildup.

Most people aren’t even aware that they have high uric acid levels until they are already experiencing some discomfort.

The human body naturally produces uric acid when it processes high purine foods, such as certain meats, seafood, soda, and alcohol.

While uric acid is a natural bodily by-product, too much uric acid can be dangerous. When uric acid builds-up, it crystallizes, and can cause intense discomfort in the body.

Once uric acid levels are extremely high, various conditions can develop, such as gout, arthritis, kidney stones, and more.

Chiropractic Doctor Ignacio Gavaldon, DC “Dr. Nacho” says: “I recommend Lifetones Uric Acid Support to all my clients, especially for arthritis, gout, and fibromyalgia related symptoms. If you’re looking to live with less discomfort, less aches, and less uric acid in your body; plus, more vitamins and minerals – it’s all right here in Lifetones.”

For more information on Lifetones Uric Acid Support, visit: https://toneshealth.com/pages/lifetones-uric-acid-support

About Dr. Ignacio Gavaldon



Dr. Ignacio Gavaldon “Dr. Nacho” received his doctor of chiropractic degree at Palmer College in Port Orange, FL. Dr. Gavaldon started his medical path during his military years as a combat medic for 1st Ranger Battalion. After finishing his contract, he continued to teach TCCC to all branches of the Armed Forces, Police, Firefighters, and Paramedics.

