Former Child Star Pens Memoir Detailing Life as a Child Star Growing Up in an Unhealthy Environment and Experiencing Sexual Abuse

MIAMI, FL, April 03, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — While on the path of a Spiritual awakening, actress and former child star, Star Hill felt enlightened to motivate, guide, and help others through the transformation of their rebirth. For so long, we’ve read stories of former child stars who turned to drugs and alcohol to deal with the enemies of their past. These actors and actresses have had financial insecurities due to others’ mismanagement and betrayed by those tasked with protecting them.

To Catch a Falling Star – Memoirs of Star Hill is Star’s life’s journey as a child star growing up in an unhealthy home environment, experiencing sexual abuse, and briefly living the glorified rocker lifestyle to the point of near homelessness. In sharing her life’s journey, Star has individually documented personal stories that carry messages of hope that seek to remind people that you’ll be hit with the bottoms of several rocks in life. However, there’s still life after hitting several rock bottoms.

“While facing a personal pandemic and a trifecta supernova writing, “To Catch A Falling Star” became a therapeutical resource for me that continues to give way to a spiritual rebirth. Each of the stories included sheds light on the importance of having faith, motivation, and a spiritual foundation. I want everyone who reads this book to have a “me too” moment that resonates with them and be able to catch their own personal falling star. -Star Hill

To Catch a Falling Star – Memoirs of Star Hill is available for pre-order by clicking here and will soon be available on Amazon, Kindle, and Barnes and Nobles