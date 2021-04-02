John F. Breglio, Esq., Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

NEW YORK, NY, April 02, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present John F. Breglio, Esq., with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Mr. Breglio celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

For nearly 40 years, Mr. Breglio excelled as an entertainment and transactional lawyer who practiced with the international law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison in New York City until his retirement in 2008. He also served as the chairman of the entertainment department and of counsel during his legal career at the aforementioned firm. Over the course of his career, Mr. Breglio represented producers, directors, actors, choreographers, film owners and other people in the film and theatre industries, as well as numerous non-profit theaters, including The Public Theater in New York, the Manhattan Theater Club, Playwrights Horizon, the Second Stage Theater and the Goodman Theater.

After retiring from his legal responsibilities, Mr. Breglio decided to establish his own theatre and film production company, Vienna Waits Productions LLC. Producing various theatre and film projects as well as consulting on behalf of producers, his company is located on Fifth Avenue in New York City. “Some of Mr. Breglio’s current projects include New York and other international productions of “A Chorus Line, “Dreamgirls” and numerous other Broadway musicals and plays. He has also acted as Executive Producer for the film documentaries, “Every Little Step” and “On Broadway.” Considered the preeminent expert in the field of producing, Mr. Breglio continues to act as a consultant to producers and others active in the entertainment industry generally.

Fortunate to have been able to work alongside John F. Wharton, one of the founders of his law firm, Mr. Breglio was introduced to so many talented and influential professionals in the entertainment and publishing industry, through which he was able to develop several wonderful relationships, including one of his first clients in 1973, “A Chorus Line” creator Michael Bennett. In 2016, he published a book about producing plays on Broadway, titled “I Wanna Be a Producer: How to Make a Killing on Broadway…Or Get Killed,” through Applause Books.

Recruited as an adjunct professor in the school of arts at Columbia University, Mr. Breglio has lectured in the entertainment industry at the Practicing Law Institute as well as numerous New York Law Journal seminars throughout the city. He has also been a guest lecturer at many universities including Yale Drama School, Columbus School of Fine Arts, Harvard Business School and Elon University. Appointed to the board of directors of the Golden Fund and the American Foundation for AIDS Research, he further flourished as a member of the advisory committee at the Theatre Collection Council for the Museum of the City of New York and the board of directors of the Alliance for Arts Inc. from 1989 to 1996 and Young Playwrights Inc. from 1995 to 2005. Mr. Breglio served from 1982 through 2005 as Chairman of the Theatre Development Fund which, among many other charitable activities, owns and operates the discount performing arts ticket booth at Duffy Square in mid-town Manhattan.

Mr. Breglio earned as an undergraduate a Bachelor of Arts degree at Yale University (magma cum laude) in 1968 where he concentrated on History and Theatre. He continued his studies at the Harvard Law School, where he received a Juris Doctor degree (cum laude) in 1971. Mr. Breglio has been admitted to practice by the New York State Bar Association, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second and D.C. Circuits.

As a part of his commitment to the fields of law and the arts, Mr. Breglio has been affiliated with the American Bar Association, the Association of the Bar of the City of New York and the Broadway League. He has also maintained his involvement on the panel of arbitrators of the American Arbitration Association. Other memberships to Mr. Breglio’s credit include The Century Association and the Yale Club in New York City and the Phelps Association in New Haven, Connecticut.

Mr. Breglio has been recognized with an Award from The Public Theatre for Achievement in American Theatre in 2003 and a Cherry Lane Theatre Legacy Theatre Award in 2006. He additionally accepted a Medal of Honor from The Actors’ Fund of America in 2007 and a National Corporate Theatre Fund Award in 2009. A celebrated Marquis listee, Mr. Breglio has been featured in multiple editions of Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in American Law, Who’s Who in the East and Who’s Who in the World.

Mr. Breglio is married to Nan Knighton Breglio, a writer, and has two daughters and 2 grandchildren. His principal residence is in Manhattan with other homes in Waccabuc, New York and Nantucket, Massachusetts.

