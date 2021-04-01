ZEISS Opens High-Tech Center to Leverage New Digital and Other Market Opportunities in North America

Download Full Size Image”>

The Bay Area-Based Site Is Designed to Promote Customer, Science and Employee Collaborations

ZEISS, the leading global optics and optoelectronics technology company, has completed construction of its new R&D, production, sales and customer service site in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bringing together hundreds of ZEISS employees and key functions under one roof, represents a major milestone in the company’s international innovation and growth strategy.

“The new ZEISS Innovation Center harnesses our technological, research and customer services strengths in one of the world’s premier technology innovation locations,” said Dr. Christian Müller, Chief Financial Officer of the ZEISS Group. “This long-term commitment to the Bay Area and the North American market, strongly supports the development of exciting innovations that benefit our global customers, alongside new collaboration opportunities with our partners across academia, industry and local communities.”

The $180 million investment in the new high-tech site in Dublin, a fast-growing city near San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose, is an integral part of the ZEISS global strategy to expand its presence close to research centers and growth markets. The ZEISS Innovation Center’s R&D efforts will increasingly focus on digital solutions and scientific and industry partnerships spanning disciplines and technologies  key drivers behind the company’s decision to locate the Center in the Bay Area.

About ZEISS



ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 6.3 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2020).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world’s leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

ZEISS invests 13 percent of its revenue in research and development  a high level of expenditure that has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.



With over 32,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG. Further information at www.zeiss.com