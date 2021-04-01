Ramona Faye Lyddon Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

STRASBURG, VA, April 01, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Ramona Faye Lyddon with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Ms. Lyddon celebrated many years’ experience in her professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes she has accrued in her field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all take into account during the selection process.

Ms. Lyddon’s career in health care began in 1969 as a nurses’ aide at Westminster Convalescent Hospital in California. Ms. Lyddon studied at the University of California in Irvine for two years. She received a diploma as a Licensed Vocational Nurse and Psychiatric Technician from Golden West Junior College in Huntington Beach, California, in 1972. She later obtained an Associate of Science in Nursing at Los Angeles Valley College in 1982, and received her license as a Registered Nurse in California. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the statewide nursing program through California State University in Dominguez Hills, in 1997.

Through the span of her career, Ms. Lyddon worked for several other hospitals and facilities, including becoming a night ER staff nurse at Alameda Community Hospital, ’86-’87. In 1987 she worked in many capacities at Seneca District Hospital, in the ER, OB program, was charge nurse on both days and PM shifts, and the Drug Room Nurse. Her other responsibility for nearly two decades was the positon of Volunteer Coordinator for Sierra Hospice. Under her guidance this Volunteer Hospice Program, a subsidiary of Seneca Hospital, became a non-profit 501c3.

Ms. Lyddon was instrumental in her role, building a hospice program offering patient care, bereavement support groups, Friends of Hospice, volunteer training, with ongoing in services and support for them, a strong board to guide the program, and the Forget-Me-Not thrift store for financial support of all the programs. In 1997, under Ms. Lyddon’s guidance and direction, an annual children’s bereavement camp was formed, Camp HUG (Hospice Understands Grief The camp offered children a safe environment for support in understanding and expressing grief through various activities, including craft, skits, outdoor play and FUN! A separate Camp Big HUG for adults was added in 2003.

Throughout her tenured career in health care, Ms. Lyddon has been aligned as a member of the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association. As a member of the organization, she became active in various roles, including serving as chairperson of the Governance Committee, and the Volunteer Task Force, which wrote the Standards for Volunteer Hospice Programs in the state. In 1995, Ms. Lyddon, in recognition for her extensive commitments received the prestigious Pierre Salmon Award. Ms. Lyddon has served as a presenter at the CHAPCA annual meetings. Ms. Lyddon has published several articles in the Bereavement Magazine. One of her poems was included in Food for the Soul, ’96.

Amassing nearly five decades of proficiency in the field of nursing, Ms. Lyddon has served as an End of Life Consultant since 2007, through which she assists clients and their loved ones by providing information and support with respect to death and dying. Transitioning into her role after caring for her husband’s maternal grandmother in her home for over four years, she aspired to find a way to provide similar care for individuals and their families.

Ms. Lyddon has been affiliated with the nonprofit Jada Bascom Foundation and has served as board president since 2009. The organization is devoted to increasing the number of people registered as bone marrow donors throughout the country.

Ms. Lyddon and her now deceased husband Ted raised three daughters in their mountain home in Chester, CA. She is “Nona” to five grandchildren. She enjoys gardening, reading and music, playing the piano and handbells.

