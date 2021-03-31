Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd. Wins “Indian SME of the Year Award”

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) organised the Third Edition of the prestigious Indo French Business Awards 2021 on 24th March at New Delhi. The event had more than 120 nominations under multiple award categories. Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd., a leading technology-enabled financial research consulting company received the “Indian SME of the Year” award.

The award was received by Mr. Shailesh Dhuri, CEO of Decimal Point Analytics from Ms. Nandita Khurana, of Michelin India at the Indo French Business Awards 2021, in presence of Mr. Nitin Gadkari (Honorable Minister of Road Transport & Highway, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Govt of India), His Excellency Mr. Emmanuel Lenain (Ambassador of France to India), and His Excellency Mr. Jawed Ashraf (Ambassador of India to the Republic of France and Principality of Monaco).

“Since its inception Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd. has been continuously working towards achieving excellence in financial research and consulting. We are glad that our efforts have been recognized by the industry,” said Mr. Shailesh Dhuri, Chief Executive Officer, Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

The awards brought together the industry participants to honor and recognize the contribution of various micro, small & medium enterprises in India and France.

About Decimal Point Analytics

Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research and analytics company incorporated in 2003 with headquarters at Mumbai. It is an independent, management owned company, which provides actionable analytics to financial services companies. It offers customized solutions to investment management businesses that address specific challenges. It enables these customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Big Data.

Decimal Point Analytics has presence across four global locations including the United States, UK and India.