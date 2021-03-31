A Little Helping Hand – Finding the UK Rehab for You with Rehab Helper

Overcoming addiction is a lengthy and difficult process, one that can feel incredibly daunting. Fear of failure, withdrawal symptoms, and the unknown can get in the way of seeking treatment for addiction. But by equipping yourself with knowledge around the subject, you can feel empowered to take those crucial steps towards recovery. Rehab Helper is your one-stop source of information regarding addiction, substance dependence, rehabilitation and rehab clinics near you.

Seeking Addiction Treatment – Rising Relapse and Addiction under Lockdown

Recent studies have shown that in spite of a significant rise in cases of substance and process addictions under UK lockdown restrictions, the number of rehab admissions and addicts seeking addiction counselling has steadily decreased.

Now, more than ever, we encourage sufferers to seek out treatment for their addictions. The isolation of lockdown can promote feelings of hopelessness and a disconnection from reality, but that’s where a strong support system and contact with medical professionals can ground addicts, giving them the strength to seek recovery.

Isolation from loved ones and support groups can also make it harder for addicts not to fall into relapse. With no accountability or support groups to steer you back onto the path of sober living, it’s easy to relapse and not be able to pick yourself back up. Or perhaps someone you love is a recovering addict, and you worry about the effects lockdown will have on their health and recovery.

There is hope yet; remember that you are not alone. If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction, we are here to help you and encourage you to reach out to us. Don’t give up on your chances at sober living.

Choosing the Right Rehab Centre to Meet Your Requirements

There are a number of factors that goes into choosing the right rehabilitation centre and recovery program for you. There’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all treatment program that works for everyone. That’s why treatment will most often be catered towards the individual needs of the patient, based on their health, emotional and psychological state, and the addiction at play.

Additionally, while treatment can come in many forms, including group therapy, out-patient care, counselling, and in-patient care, it’s recommended that addicts actively seek in-patient care for their addiction treatment. By removing yourself from the environment that enabled or led you to addiction, you can more effectively overcome the condition without the threat of relapse.

However, this also means rehabilitation centres should be chosen with care. One should look at the facilities, services and treatment plans available to them. Finding the right rehabilitation centre that ticks all your boxes can be daunting, but with our comprehensive list of UK rehabs you can find a rehabilitation centre near you, or even abroad, that will give you the best shot at recovery.

Arm yourself with Knowledge in the fight against Addiction

Addiction can be an intimidating illness, with a stigma around it that stops victims and families from actively seeking treatment. Rehab Helper is here to take the stigma and unknown out of addiction. With extensive learning material on drug addiction, alcohol addiction and process addiction, we’re dedicated to shedding light on substance addiction and dependency.

Learning about your addiction and the options available to you is a positive move towards your recovery. With Rehab Helper, you and your loved ones can confidently embark on the road to addiction treatment and recovery.

If you any questions about addiction, treatment or UK rehabilitation centres, we’re happy to assist you. Don’t hesitate to reach out when you or someone you love is suffering from addiction.