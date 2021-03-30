USC Agrees to Pay the Victims of Dr. George Tyndall $852.4 Million in Settlement

The largest global sexual abuse settlement in history, against an institution, has been reached in connection with the over 700 student victims that filed cases against the University of California and Dr. George Tyndall. Specifically, the students alleged they were sexually violated by the university’s full-time gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall, with causes of action including Sexual Battery, Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress, Sexual Harassment, Gross Negligence, Gender Violence and Title IX, among others. The victims alleged that USC attempted to cover up Dr. Tyndall’s actions and allowed them to continue, allegedly resulting in hundreds of unnecessary victims.

Owen Patterson and Owen’s clients are overwhelmed by the settlement. “By this settlement, USC has finally recognized that each of our clients was victimized, not only by George Tyndall, but also by USC as an institution that they trusted. But they are survivors, and this settlement will get each of them on the road to healing,” said Susan Owen, who represents many of the plaintiffs in the case. “This also sends a message to other institutions to examine their practices to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again.”

Owen, Patterson & Owen stands up for victims of sexual abuse, by empowering victims by giving them a voice, along with the tools and assistance they need to make decisions on how to proceed, whether it be by way of medical care, lawsuit and/or settlement.

The ultimate goal was to seek justice for those harmed by Dr. Tyndall, to hold all responsible parties accountable, and to prevent future situations across the country. While no amount of money can erase the trauma that the victims needlessly suffered, it is Owen, Patterson & Owen’s job to see to it that clients are compensated for their injuries, both physical and emotional. Therefore, OPO is very pleased with this result.

The attorneys at Owen, Patterson & Owen have won large verdicts and settlements for their clients in similar sexual assault cases, including a $30 million settlement for minor students who were assaulted by an elementary school teacher in Los Angeles, CA. They have also recovered many millions of dollars for male and female clients who have been sexually and verbally abused by people in positions of power, whether it be clergy, school teachers, law enforcement, employment settings, health care providers, and numerous other situations.

About the Company: Owen, Patterson, and Owen is located in Valencia, California and specializes in sexual assault, verbal and/or physical abuse of females, males, children, and seniors, and other areas of personal injury law. The firm was founded in 1977 and is recognized by the most prestigious organizations in the field of law, honoring the top 1% of the 1.3 million lawyers in the country.

Multi-year Super Lawyers Award Winner

American Board of Trial Advocates

Multi-Million Dollar Advocate Forum

National Trial Lawyer Top 100

Trial Lawyers Board of Regents Litigator Award

For more information please call 800-676-5295 or visit https://www.opolaw.com.