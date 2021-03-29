Jim Wootton II has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

CORTEZ, CO, March 29, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Jim Wootton II has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

In support of his professional efforts, Mr. Wootton has obtained a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Southern Illinois University, a Master of Arts in logistics, materials and supply chain management from Central Michigan University and a Master of Divinity in Christian education from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He additionally completed service in the U.S. Air Force before becoming a pastor at Trinity Baptist Church, Metterich, Germany. Moreover, Mr. Wootton has owned several businesses, including Joyful Transport and the Boeuf River Country Club, and was recruited as a substitute teacher for Monroe City Schools and Ouachita Parish Schools.

Conducting ministry work in Germany, where he pastored a military off-base church, Mr. Wootton also served as a pastor of First Baptist Church of Mancos and a chaplain for Montezuma County Hospice. He has likewise ventured into the wine industry with Yellow Car Country Wines, crafting his product from apples and other fruit found in the Southwest region of Colorado. Furthermore, Mr. Wootton dedicates his attention to caring for his daughter, who was paralyzed as a result of medical malpractice.

Mr. Wootton has further flourished as a board member of International Baptist Church Ministries. He maintains his professional affiliation with the American Mead Makers Association, Colorado Association of Viticulture & Enology (CAVE), the Air Force Association, the Military Officers Association of America and the SIU Alumni Association. Throughout his career, he has attributed his professional success to his desire to make others smile. Looking toward the future, Mr. Wootton plans to expand his winery business and become the Four Corners foremost fruit wine and mead make region.

