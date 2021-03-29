Dean W. Markuson has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

HASTINGS, MN, March 29, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Dean W. Markuson has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Since 2018, Mr. Markuson has excelled as the chief executive officer for the Foss and Swanson Veterans Community Service Center, which was developed as a space to provide veterans with access to resources for any issues or problems that they may face. In his present position, he strives to meet all the basic needs of fellow local veterans in need of support. Since its establishment, the Foss and Swanson Veterans Community Service Center has partnered with local organizations and businesses such as the United Way of Hastings, the Total Life Center and the Hastings Social Tavern.

Prior to his current appointment, Mr. Markuson served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, advancing to the rank of a first sergeant. He subsequently earned an Associate of Science in business management from Inver Hills Community College. He later worked for the Government of Minnesota for nearly 30 years. In addition to his primary work, Mr. Markuson served as the editor of the Veteran Services News Bulletin of Dakota County Veteran Services.

For his military service, Mr. Markuson has accepted numerous awards, decorations, campaign medals and service ribbons. He maintains his professional affiliation with the Veterans of the Foreign Wars (VFW), American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of American (VVA), Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and his local Chamber of Commerce. Throughout his career, he has attributed his professional success to the strong values instilled within him during his tenure in the U.S. military. Looking toward the future, Mr. Markuson hopes to establish an additional center to support all who are struggling.

