The Role of Aimedis and How E-Health is the New Normal

Aimedis Philippines is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its new telemedicine mobile app. A new kind of telemedicine app that not only allows the patient to select which ever Dr. they would like, but also allows for the complete patient history to be stored safely by using Blockchain technology. On top of this, Aimedis Philippines, with strategic alliance partners in the healthcare industry, will be able to send prescriptions directly to the drug store, the prescription is filled and couriered to the patient. The patient can do all of this without leaving their home. Thus making E-health secure, affordable and accessible nationwide.

The birth of Aimedis happened in Germany by two medical professionals, CEO and Co-Founder Michael J. Kaldasch M.D and COO and Co-Founder Ben O. El Idrissi M.D. They saw the need to consolidate all medical records, video consultations, medical hardware and online prescriptions into one simple software for easy use and access for doctors to their patients. Aimedis had a very successful launch in Germany and is starting to make waves in UAE. Aimedis wanted to branch out to Asia and successfully formed Aimedis Philippines with CEO Dr. P. Henry Agapon who saw the crucial need for Telemedicine in a country that has one of the highest percentage of mobile users in Asia.

Telemedicine in 2020 became essential when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. CEO of Aimedis Philippines Dr. P Henry Adapon said, “I saw how doctors costs were spiraling out of control as a result of PPE’s and having to replace it every time they would see a patient.” Both Aimedis B.V. and Philippines worked day and night to create the Telemedicine app that is easy to register, practical to use great quality Audio/Video, doctors receive their payments hassle free and affordable for the patient no matter their financial situation.

Michael Kaldasch M.D quotes, “Trust is the most important resource when it comes to medical data. The patient determines if a healthcare provider can get access to selected data. The Aimedis blockchain ensures that the patients always know if and when those trusted healthcare providers accessed their data and for what purpose. All this information is immutable inside the the decentralized AIMChain, that is only accessible by the patient and can never be accessed from anyone else than the patient.”

As Michael Kaldasch M.D continued when asked how Aimedis was in 2020, “During the COVID-19 crisis, Aimedis supports people all around the globe not only with medical consulting but by offering unique tools to monitor an active disease as well as following up on vaccinations and treatments. In case of questions doctor from everywhere on the planet can connect to each other and discuss cases or treatments.”

Aimedis Philippines app will be available in the iPhone Apple Store and Android coming April 2021 where there are packages for everyone. You can reach the Aimedis Philippines via email for more information at info@aimedis.ph