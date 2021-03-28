Global Focus of Sustainability Major Driver of Flue Gas Desulfurization Technology



Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) is a technology used to remove sulfur dioxide (SO2) from the exhaust flue gases of coal power plants and other SO2-emitting processes in water and wastewater treatment and chemical and cement manufacturing.

The FGD market is experiencing substantial growth and is expected to continue growing for the next few years, as growing concerns about pollution and its impact on health have increased the installation of FGD units in power plants and other industries.

The rapid pace of industrialization in developing countries is a significant cause of pollution and has increased the world’s focus on environmental sustainability, further driving both the air quality control market and the use of FGD technology worldwide, according to the BCC report, Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Market.

The global flue gas desulfurization market should reach $21.1 billion by 2025 from $15.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The Asia-Pacific market for flue gas desulfurization is expected to grow from $8.9 billion in 2020 to $11.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Analysis of key market players: General Electric, Valmet, Hamon and more.

