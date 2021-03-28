Applications Are Closing Soon for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program Through Partnership with Cook County Emergency Rental Assistance and YWCA Metropolitan Chicago

YWCA Metropolitan Chicago and Cook County have partnered to provide the community with COVID-19 Recovery through Cook County Emergency Rental Assistance (ccERA). Applications opened on Thursday, March 11, 2021 and close on Friday, April 2, 2021. All applications and questions may be directed at cookcountyil.gov/recovery.

The Cook County Emergency Rental Assistance program pays up to 12 months of missed rent and utilities payments and up to 3 months of future rent payments. Payments will be made directly to landlords and utility companies.

Renters who live in suburban Cook County and need help paying rent and utilities due to COVID-19 financial hardships may qualify for assistance. ccERA asks that renters check their eligibility at the Cook County website and gather their documents to apply. Landlords in suburban Cook County who have tenants struggling to pay rent due to COVID-19 financial hardships may refer their tenants to ccERA.

If renters need help applying and gathering documents, they may contact the Cook County Emergency Rental Assistance online or on their helpline at 877-426-6515. Once Cook County has received an application, renters are referred to YWCA Metropolitan Chicago and other partner organizations in Cook County for assistance.

Media Contact

Molly Silverman, Chief Strategic Engagement Officer, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago

molly.silverman@ywcachicago.org

773-612-7028

About YWCA Metropolitan Chicago

Founded in 1876, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is a social enterprise committed to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. As a leading association among a national network of more than 200 YWCAs, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago impacts tens of thousands of women and families annually through comprehensive human services provided across the region. YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is a leader in the areas of sexual violence support, early childhood and child care provider services, family support, youth STEM programming and economic empowerment. A commitment to racial justice, equity and inclusion is foundational to all YWCA programs and services. Located in the third-largest American city, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago serves as a national incubator for innovative programming, outreach and engagement strategies. YWCA Metropolitan Chicago works at both the individual and systems levels to create the truly inclusive marketplace necessary for a diverse and balanced economy. The organization is an active member of many national, state, county and city-level coalitions, advocating for policies that combat racism and positively affect women and families. Learn more at www.ywcachicago.org and follow @ywcachicago on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.