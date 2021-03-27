Sasha Raoul Xola Dall, PhD, Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Sasha Raoul Xola Dall, FLS PhD, with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Dall celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

A faculty member at the University of Exeter in Penryn, England, for the past 15 years, Dr. Dall was hired as a lecturer in mathematical ecology in the Centre for Ecology and Conservation in 2005. He later spent a decade as a senior lecturer and, in 2017, was named as an associate professor of mathematical ecology and the Director of Global for the Centre for Ecology and Conservation on the Penryn Campus. During the earliest stages of his career, Dr. Dall completed postdoctoral work both in the UK, at the University of Cambridge, and abroad and, in addition to his scholarly commitments, had the opportunity to work for the Bristol Exploratory as a biological consultant during 1993.

Dr. Dall’s areas of expertise include behavioral ecology, evolutionary biology, mathematical ecology and evolutionary game theory. Much of his research has focused on studying how animals evolve to cope with ecological unpredictability, including how they use information and manage risk. Passionate about his work, Dr. Dall believes that everyone can and should understand the intricate details of how the world works and, through education, he is gratified to be able to pass on his knowledge.

As a seasoned researcher, Dr. Dall has published numerous papers. However, he is best known for his 2004 article on the topic of how animal personalities can evolve and his 2005 article on a systematic way to think about animal information use in biology. His work has also featured frequently in the international press and in university text books. He produced the only game theory model in evolutionary biology so far to forecast previously unknown animal behavior in the wild, by common ravens in the Welsh countryside in 2009. This achievement was covered widely in the media, including on CNN.

Dr. Dall was born in Zambia, East Africa and, as a teenager, attended Markham College in Lima, Peru, where he learned to speak Spanish. He also lived in the United Kingdom as a young boy before moving to Lusaka, Zambia and then onto Tallahassee, Florida, USA. Living in tropical locales due to his father’s career in international development, Dr. Dall became fascinated by biology and wildlife. After graduating from high school, he received a Bachelor of Science in zoology, with honors, and a Doctor of Philosophy in zoology at the University of Bristol in 1991 and 1996, respectively.

Supported by several research funding organizations, Dr. Dall is presently a member of the Association for the Study of Animal Behavior and the International Society for Behavioral Ecology, and a Fellow of the Linnean Society of London. He undertook research fellowships at Florida State University funded by the National Science Foundation (USA) from 1997 to 1998, and Ben Gurion University of the Negev in Sede Boqer, Israel funded by the Royal Society of London from 1998 to 1999. He has also secured several research grants over the past 20 years from such organizations as the European Science Foundation, the Natural Environment Research Council (UK), the British Ecological Society, and the Leverhulme Trust. A celebrated Marquis listee, Dr. Dall has been cited in the 54th and 55th editions of Who’s Who in America, the 26th edition of Who’s Who in the South and Southwest and the 24th edition of Who’s Who in the World.

