Rapha Clinic of West GA Announces $7,500 Donation from Southwire

The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia (RCWG) serves the uninsured at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty guidelines in West Georgia. A donation of this magnitude goes a long way in making sure that the clinic has the supplies that it needs to serve our neighbors in need, said Dr. Bill Calhoun, Chairman of the Board for Rapha Clinic.

The donated $7,500 will be split up evenly between operations and marketing. The first half will support the general operations fund and will replenish much needed dental equipment. The second half will go towards the marketing needs for the annual fundraising event called The Sound of Medicine, which will take place on September 16, 2021 at Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen, Georgia.

Due to the continued concerns of the pandemic, the clinic and local rocking doctors will host a hybrid event of in-person and virtual viewing, ensuring participant safety and while providing the opportunity to view quality music. The virtual attendees will be encouraged to tune in to either Mill Town Music Halls Facebook Live and YouTube Live or Rapha Clinics Facebook and YouTube pages. The musical performances will feature talented local healthcare providers and their family members. As a thank you for Southwires donation, they will be recognized as one of the top sponsors at the 7th annual Sound of Medicine concert.

About Rapha Clinic

The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is a faith-based, non-profit, charitable ministry serving uninsured adults in West Georgia (Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, and Paulding counties) since 2010. Volunteer professionals provide high quality medical and dental care to those most in need. In addition to the best healthcare, Rapha patients receive spiritual support and guidance without forcing beliefs. It is through caring for the physical illness that Rapha has an opportunity to be a witness for Christ. The unconditional love and superior care provided by Rapha empowers patients to break the cycle of poor health and habits and improve their quality of life.

