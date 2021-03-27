Macarena Studebaker has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

Macarena Studebaker has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

At the age of eight, Ms. Studebaker and her mother relocated to the United States from Mexico. Unable to speak or write in English at the time, her community went above and beyond to support her education, which solidified her decision to become a teacher. Furthermore, her parents had always emphasized the importance of her education. Ms. Studebaker subsequently obtained a Bachelors of Education in Middle Childhood Education from Shawnee State University and a Masters of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Capella University.

Ms. Studebaker currently works as an English Language Arts teacher for Piqua City Schools; working closely with students on individualized education plans. As an accomplished professional, Ms. Studebaker was recognized as the Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 academic year, an accolade for which she was considered alongside admirable educators with decades of experience.

During her third year as a resident educator, Ms. Studebaker scored high enough on the RESA (Resident Educator Summative Assessment) to be qualified as a “Top 100” third year educator in Ohio. She was later appointed as a member of the resident educator stakeholder committee, whose job is to improve RESA for future Ohio Educators. Over the years, she has attributed her professional success to her family and the people who have motivated and inspired her throughout her career. In addition, she has always maintained a positive attitude and remained genuine with all of her interactions. In the future years, Ms. Studebaker hopes to become a college professor in education to help grow the love and passion for serving others.

