Debt Resolution Startup Credgenics to add 100 Employees across functions to boost growth

In his comments, Mr. Risahbh Goel, CEO and Co-Founder, Credgenics, said, There has been a consistent growth in our client base and an increase in demand for our full-stack technological and service offering for debt resolution and management. We are looking for experienced professionals across functions and industries for seamless service delivery to our clients, while by no means compensating on our ethics. 

In his comments, Mr. Mayank Khera, COO and Co-Founder, Credgenics, said, Debt collection by far is the most debated topic in the banking sector, but it is important to collect debts for financial robustness. It is even more important to collect debts, and retain customer. While the economic status of India is constantly elevating, it is important to free the markets of debts so that a healthy competition prevails and encourages MNCs to rapidly spend in the Indian market. We are working towards building and strengthening our legal team which will add value to our clients and will ensure successful business.

In the case of debt collection, information is the most powerful arsenal. Big Data Analytics helps acquire the most pertinent information by giving access to data that helps personalize debt collection. This is a powerful combination that was not available just a couple of years ago. We are looking at on-boarding tech leads, data scientists, and senior software engineers, etc., who will strengthen our technology arm and provide customized services to our clients, added, Mr. Anand Agrawal, CTO and Co-Founder, Credgenics.

About Credgenics:

Co-Founded in 2018 by IIT-Delhi Alumni and eminent lawyers Rishabh Goel, Anand Agrawal, and Mayank Khera, Credgenics, is India’s only technology enabled platform for resolution of non-performing assets in the larger BFSI and fintech lending space. The automation-first, analytics focused platform is robust, highly efficient, transparent, and cost-effective. Its intelligent system and case tracking tools manage and track loans from the very instance of the default till the final resolution stage. Credgencis also reduces human efforts in areas like digital communication, drafting, tracking of notices sent via speed post, and tracking of legal cases filed in court in an automated manner with relevant reminders implemented. NBFCs, Banks, ARCs, and fintech lending start-ups, can thus improve their collection efficiency using technology, automation intelligence, and optimal legal routes. Credgenics currently works with 2200+ lawyers and collection partners.