Blair Bancroft Release New Regency Romance Adventure

At the risk of being taken up by Bow Street, Matthew Wolfe returns to London, hoping to discover some clue to his heritage, which just might be royal. But, of course, nothing goes as he hoped. Not even the role he had eagerly anticipated as one of Harding’s Hellions. Yet becoming an adventurer has some unanticipated benefits, such as acquiring an elegant mistress a decade his senior. And discovering his former fishing companion, Jocelyn, has grown into a beauty old enough to make her come-out.

But even as a partner in a newly formed private investigation business, life does not run smoothly for Matthew. Vast sums of gold and gems are being lost to a clever gang of thieves operating on both sides of the Channel, yet Matthew and his partner are unable to capture the villains. A problem that is keeping him too busy to explore that ever-tantalizing trail that might lead to royal relatives. And then, just as he is on the verge of combining his search for the thieves with the long-postponed search for his heritage, yet another dramatic problem crops up.

Warning: The Matthew Wolfe series is a return to an old traditionone long story told in installments, each with a cliff-hanger ending. So please do not expect Happily Ever After until the final book.

Book Information:

Matthew Wolfe  The Adventures Begin

By Blair Bancroft

Publisher: Kone Enterprises

Published: March 2021

ISBN: 978-1736799901

ASIN: B08XPRSQ2Z

Pages: 137

Genre: Regency Adventure / Romance

About the Author:

Blair Bancroft is the award-winning author of more than forty novels. Although best known for books set in the Regency period (Gothic, Historical & Traditional), she also writes Mystery, Suspense, and SciFi/Fantasy, with a Medieval Young Adult and a Steampunk thrown in for good measure. Her awards include a RITA nomination and winning the Golden Heart (Romance Writers of America), “Best Regency” from Romantic Times magazine, “Best Romance” and “Best Young Adult” from the Florida Writers Association. She is also the author of Making Magic With Words, a 200,000-word book of advice on Writing and Editing.

Blair considers being able to create people, even whole worlds, from the imagination a never-ending joy. She is an “out of the mist” author. One of her favorite sayings: “I can hardly wait to sit down to my computer each morning and find out what my characters are going to do today.”

