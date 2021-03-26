Uraiwan Srisuksai has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

Uraiwan Srisuksai has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After growing up in a small town in southern Thailand, Ms. Srisuksai immigrated to the United States as a high school exchange student. While studying for a graduate degree, she worked with renowned chef and restaurateur, Mike Love, who became her mentor. Ms. Srisuksai’s interest in culinary arts and the restaurant industry evolved from this relationship, which inspired her to pursue the field professionally.

After earning a Master of Business Administration from Plymouth State University, Ms. Srisuksai established her own restaurant, the Lemongrass Restaurant and Sake Bar. Over the years, she has been incredibly proud of the success that she has been able to accrue without a formal culinary education. Having learned from her hands-on experiences in the kitchen before venturing out on her own, Ms. Srisuksai is grateful to maintain her business to this day.

Ms. Srisuksai has attributed her professional success to her desire to support and help others. She works hard in order to contribute to her community, as well as travel and help friends and family. Looking toward the future, she plans to establish a second business. Ms. Srisuksai also hopes to hire more people in order to step back from the Lemongrass Restaurant and Sake Bar and dedicate more time to herself.

