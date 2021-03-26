SEM Link Awarded Grant from The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation

Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) was awarded a $30,000 grant from The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation (https://blankfoundation.org/) . The gift was made possible through the Blank Foundation’s Relief and Recovery Fund at the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta. The grant funds are for operating expenses and consultant support to implement SEM Link’s strategic plan. “The impact of this grant is immeasurable; our organization directs most of our available resources towards programming. Obtaining this funding will equip our organization with tools to maintain our future growth, which will allow us to impact more youth.” stated Ms. Niara Nicholas, SEM Link Advisory Board co-chair.

SEM Link will utilize the funds from this grant for infrastructure development, board reconstitution and training, overhauling the fundraising structure and implementing financial controls for greater sustainability. Two consultants, Karin Douglas of The Intermission Group and DeVina McRay of Divine Nonprofit Solutions, will support the SEM Link staff and boards in achieving the objectives of this project. The Intermission Group will support board reconstitution and training and infrastructure development. Divine Nonprofit Solutions will support the implementation of stronger financial controls.

“SEM Link has been a partner on several projects funded by The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, so it is an honor to become a foundation grantee. For several years, our organization’s strategic plan has included projects for greater organizational sustainability, however these types of projects are rarely funded by foundations and as a small nonprofit organization we were not able to raise enough unrestricted funds through individual giving to move forward with these projects. I am thankful for this generous support that provides the financial resources for our capacity building projects,” stated Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith, SEM Link Founder and Executive Director.

About SEM Link

Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) is a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization that was founded in 2005 by Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) community is critical to K-12 students pursuing STEM careers. Hence, the organization being named SEM Link, because the essence of our work is connecting youth to the STEM community for youth to provide them with positive adult role models in STEM. Our programs and events increase students' awareness of STEM Careers and encourage their participation in STEM Research through hands-on activities and digital learning. Since the organization's inception SEM Link through our programs and events, over 500 STEM professionals have exposed over 10,000 youth to over 50 different STEM career paths as well as supported hundreds of young STEM researchers. For more information about SEM Link visit our website at www.semsuccess.org or email us at info@semsuccess.org.

About The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation

Formed in 1995, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation promotes innovative solutions to transform the lives of youth and their families, seeking results that move communities beyond what seems possible today. The Foundation is focused on healthy families and healthy communities, investing in education and youth development, parks and greenspace, social justice issues and community revitalization, and leads giving programs for each of the Blank Family of Businesses, including the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, PGA TOUR Superstore, Mountain Sky Guest Ranch, West Creek Ranch and Paradise Valley Ranch. Mr. Blank, chairman of the foundation, co-founded The Home Depot, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, in 1978 and retired from the company as co-chairman in 2001. Through the foundation and his family’s personal giving, Mr. Blank has granted more than $800 million to various charitable organizations.