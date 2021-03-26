Marche Morris Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Mortuary Sciences

Marche Morris has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Following the events of 9/11, Ms. Morris felt compelled to make a difference in the lives of others and began a career in the field of mortuary science. In 2013, she received an Associate of Arts and Sciences in mortuary science from the Community College in Catonsville. Throughout the course of her career, Ms. Morris has gained valuable expertise through trade work, as the head supervisor/manager for some of the major funeral homes, and in such roles as the funeral director and freelance embalmer.

Through her work, Ms. Morris discovered in herself a gift for facial reconstruction. Utilizing personal pictures, she could restore the features of a person who has passed away and, in the process, bring relief and healing to their survivors. Drawing on her extensive knowledge, she excels today as the owner, chief executive officer and supervisor mortician for Morris Funerals & Cremation Services, through which cares for clients during the most difficult moment of their lives. Additionally, Ms. Morris lends her considerable expertise to contracting work for several area funeral homes.

In conjunction with her work, Ms. Morris contributes to those in need as a volunteer bereavement specialist with the Suitland Action Team. Through her compassionate nature and dedication to others, she has made a name for herself in the industry, not only by establishing her funeral home, but also as a woman business owner in a field dominated by men. Due to her outstanding body of work, she was featured in the Washington Post for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Within the next five years, Ms. Morris intend to expand the scope of her company within the state of Maryland the District of Columbia, offer grief counseling services and perform more community outreach.

