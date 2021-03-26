Hong Kong – Appointments to Advisory Council on Food and Environmental Hygiene announced

The Government announced today (March 26) that the Chief Executive has appointed Professor Kenneth Leung Mei-yee as the Chairman of the Advisory Council on Food and Environmental Hygiene for a term of two years with effect from April 1, 2021. Professor Leung is Chair Professor of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry at Department of Chemistry and Director of State Key Laboratory of Marine Pollution in the City University of Hong Kong. He served on the Council as member from 2013 to 2019.



At the same time, 10 new members have been appointed and six serving members have been re-appointed to the Council. All appointments are for a term of two years from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2023.



Brief descriptions of the new members are as follows:



Hon Chan Hak-kan is a Member of the Legislative Council (New Territories East).



Dr Olivia Chan Sinn-kay is Veterinarian and Research Officer of the School of Public Health of the University of Hong Kong.



Professor Chen Sheng is Associate Dean (Research) of the Jockey Club College of Veterinary Medicine and Life Sciences of the City University of Hong Kong.



Ms Chiang Lai-yuen is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chen Hsong Holdings Limited.



Ms Catherine Ching Siu-yi is Director and Executive Manager of Federal Restaurant Group.



Dr Crystal Fok Lo-ming is Director of AIR Platform and Precision Engineering of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation.



Dr Dennis Ip Kai-ming is Clinical Associate Professor and Division Head, Division of Community Medicine and Public Health Practice of the School of Public Health of the University of Hong Kong.



Professor Terence Lau Lok-ting is Convener of Food Safety Consortium of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.



Dr Peter Lee Wai-man is Director of Research and Development of the Nano and Advanced Materials Institute Limited.



Dr Stanley Tam Kui-fu is Consultant and Deputy Hospital Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Buddhist Hospital.



The Secretary for Food and Health, Professor Sophia Chan, welcomed the re-appointments and new appointments.



Professor Chan also expressed gratitude to the outgoing Chairman, Professor Lo Yuk-lam, and 10 members, Professor Felix Chan Hon-wai, Mr Chan Wai-ming, Professor Chiu Siu-wai, Mr Stephen Leung Kwok-keung, Professor Leo Poon Lit-man, Dr Shum Wan-cheong, Dr So Tsz-him, Mr Simon Tam Hop-sing, Professor Wong Wing-tak and Professor Samuel Wong Yeung-shan for their contributions to the work of the Council in the past years.



“We are particularly thankful to Professor Lo who has served as the Chairman of the Council for the past six years. Under his able leadership, the Council has provided valuable advice to the Government on a wide range of important issues including the promotion of green burial, mosquito and rodent control, food safety and the work in response to African Swine Fever and avian influenza,” Professor Chan said.



“For the coming term, we are glad to have Professor Kenneth Leung as the Chairman of the Council. Professor Leung served as a member of the Council for a long time. With his profound experience and expertise, I am certain we can continue to count on him as well as the members of the Council for advice and insights for further enhancement of our services to the public,” Professor Chan said.



The Council is a non-statutory body established on April 1, 2000, to advise the Government on food and environmental hygiene issues. The Council comprises a Chairman, 16 non-official members and four ex-officio members.



The membership of the Council with effect from April 1, 2021, is as follows:



Chairman

Professor Kenneth Leung Mei-yee

Members

Hon Chan Hak-kan

Dr Olivia Chan Sinn-kay

Professor Chen Sheng

Dr Chen Xueping

Mr Cheung Ki-tang

Ms Chiang Lai-yuen

Ms Catherine Ching Siu-yi

Dr Chiu Man-ying

Dr Crystal Fok Lo-ming

Dr Dennis Ip Kai-ming

Ms Sandy Keung Yurk-nam

Professor Terence Lau Lok-ting

Dr Peter Lee Wai-man

Dr Stanley Tam Kui-fu

Mr Richard Tsang Lap-ki

Professor Wong Man-sau

Ex-officio Members

Secretary for Food and Health, with Permanent Secretary for Food and Health (Food) as her alternate

Director of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation

Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene

Director of Health