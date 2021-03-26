Elision Announced to Offer VICIDial vTiger Integration to Call Centers

Elision announced that the company will offer VICIDial vTiger integration to worldwide call centers. This integration will help call centers to streamline operations and leverage multiple other advantages offered by this integrated solution.

Elision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, more popularly known as Elision, is a leading unified communication solution provider company. Along with the unified communication solutions, the company also offers different services to empower communication and collaboration solutions. The new addition to their offerings is VICIDial vTiger integration.

The spokesperson of the company has announced that the company will offer integration of VICIDial and vTiger.

About VICIDial

It is an open source call center solution. It is built using Asterisk technology. It also has predictive dialing features. It supports inbound, outbound, and blended calling campaigns. Along with the calling campaigns, this open source call center solution also offers email and chat support to the VICIDial users.

About vTiger

It is an open source CRM solution. It was launched back in 2004. According to statistics shared by vTiger, more than 300,000 businesses use vTiger CRM (Customer Relationship Management) solution. It is also available in the enterprise version along with the open source version.

As per the shared details, Elision has a team of experienced VICIDial customization engineers and vTiger experts. These experts handle all sorts of vTiger and VICIDial customization projects. Moreover, Elision has been offering call center CRM integration services to its customers for many years. By taking advantage of this combined expertise of customization and integration, Elision is going to offer VICIDial vTiger integration services to the call centers.

Many call centers across the globe use VICIDial as it is the only open source call center solution, which has powerful features. Likewise, open source version of vTiger is also very popular among call centers. We are going to offer the VICIDial vTiger integration service to benefit this type of call center, which uses both of these solutions as independent software. The VICIDial vTiger integration can combine the features of both solutions and offer multiple benefits to the call center. Therefore, it is beneficial and recommended to integrate VICIDial and vTiger or any call center solution and CRM that a contact center uses, shared the spokesperson of the company.

There are many advantages, a call center can achieve by using an integrated solution as per the spokesperson of the company. Some of the benefits shared by the spokesperson of the company are listed below:

 Reduced turnaround time

 Increased ease of use

 Increased agent productivity

 Reduced human errors and delays

 Increased first call resolution ratio

 Improved customer satisfaction

 Increased customer retention

 Save time and other resources

 Better resource utilization

 Increased revenue

 Reduced expenses

 Increased ROI