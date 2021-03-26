Blackwell Global launches new Bahamas entity with flagship TURBO Account

The Blackwell Global Group, an industry leading brokerage company, is pleased to announce the official opening of its new Regulated Bahamas office.

Blackwell Global Investments hopes that the addition of this regulated entity will allow the group to better serve its international client base and business partners interested in leveraged Forex and CFD trading solutions.

Blackwell Global Bahamas will be offering a range of account types including the new Turbo Account ( https://blackwellglobal.bs/turbo-account/ ). The new account type continues to develop on the Blackwell Global ethos of providing traders with exceptional trading conditions. As per the Securities Commission of the Bahamas Regulation the entity will offer traders the following:

● RAW Spreads from 0.0 pips

● 200:1 Leverage

● No Minimum Deposit

● Instant Execution

The Bahamas entity will offer clients, partners, money managers and industry professionals the ability to trade a range of products such as Forex, Indices and a range of commodities, including Gold and Oil.

Founded in 2010, Blackwell Global Investments prides itself on its commitment to being the most trusted financial service provider. Our new Bahamas entity is another important milestone for Blackwell Global, explains Patrick Latchford, CEO of Blackwell Global Investments Ltd.

Over the past decade, weve seen the group grow from strength-to-strength because of our drive to provide traders with efficient solutions, customisable trading conditions and access to new technologies.

Its this effort which has fuelled our expansion into new territories like the Bahamas. The whole Blackwell Global team has spent considerable time developing our TURBO Account offering – and were convinced its something our Bahamas client base will enjoy.

For more information, please visit www.blackwellglobal.bs or call +44 20 3769 9881.